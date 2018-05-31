Extreme sportsman to swim around Britain without touching dry land

Ross Edgley plan to complete the gruelling 100-day challenge around the coastline.

ITV

It's around the time of year that many consider braving a dip in the sea....but Ross Edgley is going that little bit further.

He's preparing to take on the challenge of swimming all the way around Britain's coastline in 100 days without touching dry land once.

The extreme sportsman will set out from Margate tomorrow on his quest.

He will brave the risk of strong currents, jellyfish, and icy waters as he makes his way around the coastline.

But he says among the biggest challenges will be getting in the minimum 10,000 calories per day needed to fuel him.

Due to the physical challenges of being in the water for such a long time, he will take all his meals as liquids, disposing of the need to chew as he swims.

Another big risk will be managing his skin as it reacts to long periods spent in the water.

"During my recent 48-hour swim, I essentially started to get trench foot, basically," he cheerfully told ITV News.

"The human body is not meant to be at sea for 100 days, it's just not designed to do that."

'I’m just raring to go, I’m just pretty excited,' Ross said. ITV News.

Ross estimates that he will need to swim around 20-30 miles each day to meet his target end date.

He will sleep twice a day on a support boat, when the tides turn against him.

Despite the challenges, he can't wait to wave goodbye to land for the last time in three months as he sets off on Friday.

