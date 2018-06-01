Steamy visit from Flying Scotsman sparks station evacuation

A fire alarm at Victoria Station is normally switched off when steam trains visit.

Flying Scotsman: False alarm at station. PA

Steam from the Flying Scotsman caused the evacuation of a major London railway station after setting off a fire alarm.

Rail operator Southeastern said the alarm at Victoria Station, which is usually disabled during steam train visits, may have been switched back on too soon.

Commuters were left both amused and frustrated at the 15-minute evacuation and subsequent delays to services.

Southeastern tweeted: "The cause of the fire alarm at Victoria has been found (the steam train there set them off) The station will re open shortly and trains will commence running."

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed steam and smoke from the famous locomotive sparked the evacuation between 7.21pm and 7.36pm on Thursday.

Referencing the evacuation, one woman‏ tweeted: "Fair play to woman who refused to leave her Wetherspoons chips behind when Victoria Station was evacuated just now."

Responding to Southeastern's explanation for the evacuation and delays, someone appeared to compare the steam train to the Thomas The Tank Engine cartoon, posting a picture of the children's favourite with the caption: "Ban him from ever visiting again".

Another referenced the Chuckle Brothers and their famous catchphrase, saying: "Would love to meet the genius who thought it would be a good idea to have a steam train running in one of the busiest stations during rush hour. To me to you."