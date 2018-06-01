EE in data gifting service to let users share allowance

The new scheme will also let parents set controls on how their children use mobile data.

EE has launched a new mobile service which enables users to gift unused data to other family members which are linked to the same plan on the network.

The telecoms firm says the new system also includes tools to enable parents to monitor their children's data usage, restricting data roaming abroad or stopping calls to premium rate numbers.

The new gifting service allows the lead member of an account to view the remaining data for any user in a plan, and then move available data from one plan member to another in 500MB increments.

The firm's marketing managing director Max Taylor said: "We know it's tricky for parents to manage the right balance of letting their kids get online but also staying in control of how much and what they're accessing.

"That's why we've launched the UK's first mobile plans that allow families to gift data to anyone on their account with built-in parental controls.

"So now mum and dad can turn their data into digital pocket money and reward the kids for good behaviour, or reduce the amount they are using, all without having to spend a penny more."

The parental controls also include the ability to limit the content a child accesses while browsing the web using their data.

The scheme is available to users on EE mobile pay monthly voice and SIM-only plans.

EE said it will give an extra 1MB allowance of data per month for each new data plan added to an account as part of the scheme, with data also able to be gifted from some mobile broadband tablets and mobile broadband device plans.

The firm said that as well as families, the plan could also be a "great option" for friends or housemates.