  • STV
  • MySTV

Campaign to honour conjoined twins who became stars 

ITV

Violet and Daisy Hilton were born joined at the base of the spine in Brighton.

Violet and Daisy Hilton.
Violet and Daisy Hilton. Violet and Daisy Hilton

A campaign has been launched to honour conjoined twins who were exploited for their condition but became international entertainers "against the odds".

Violet and Daisy Hilton were born joined at the base of the spine in Brighton, East Sussex, in 1908 and became famous as an act in the 1920s and 1930s, touring Europe and the United States.

Local historian Alf Le Flohic, who also works at the University of Brighton, is raising funds to install a plaque in their memory outside their childhood home, 18 Riley Road.

His bid for the commemoration was accepted by Brighton and Hove City Council and is supported by the homeowners, he said.

He hopes money raised from hosting city walking tours in the summer will contribute to the campaign and help a charity which supports children with facial disfigurement.

Mr Le Flohic said: "The twins were huge stars in their day - at the peak of their fame around 1927 they were earning 4,000 dollars a week, about three times the average annual American salary, but they have largely been forgotten in the UK.

"They were definitely talented. They could play numerous instruments and had lovely singing voices. They danced with a young Bob Hope and were befriended by escapologist Harry Houdini."

The sisters were rejected by their mother, an unmarried barmaid, and adopted by landlady Mary Hilton who saw their financial potential, Mr Le Flohic said.

They were originally known as "Brighton's United Twins", a reference to "The United Brothers" Chang and Eng Bunker who were the original Siamese Twins.

But they were exploited for their disability - just weeks after being born they were put on show for money at a pub.

As adults they toured sideshows as well as vaudeville and burlesque circuits. They sang, danced and appeared in two films; Freaks in 1932, and Chained For Life in 1952.

Mr Le Flohic said: "As adults the twins took the Hiltons to court and gained their freedom, but settled for only a portion of the money they had earned over the years.


"They fell out of favour with the American public after Violet's big celebrity wedding in 1936 was quickly revealed to be a publicity stunt.

"There were rumours that Violet preferred women, and her husband Jim Moore was well known to be gay."

The twins' last show was in North Carolina in 1961 and eight years later they died within a few days of each other, reportedly from Hong Kong flu.

Mr Le Flohic added: "It's a fitting tribute to Violet and Daisy - they had hard lives but became stars against the odds.

"As a city that embraces people who don't necessarily fit the norm, they are definitely 'one of us' and deserve to be more widely known in Brighton."

To donate or for information on the walking tours visit www.thebrightontwins.co.uk

Any additional funds will be donated to UK charity Facing the World.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.