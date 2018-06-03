Minute's silence held on London Bridge attack anniversary

Traders and shoppers paused to remember the horrors of a year ago.

Eight people died in the London Bridge attack. Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

On the eve of the anniversary of the London Bridge terror attack, a minute's silence was held to remember the eight people who were killed.

Traders and shoppers paused to remember the horrors of a year ago, when three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

As well as those killed, nearly 50 people were injured.

On Sunday there will be a special service at Southwark Cathedral, where survivors and relatives will come together to pay tribute to the victims. Candles will also be lit and placed in the cathedral grounds.

A procession from the cathedral to Southwark Needle, at the corner of London Bridge and Duke Street Hill, will take place following the ceremony, and a national minute's silence will be held at 4.30pm.

Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, Frenchmen Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastien Belanger, 36 and Xavier Thomas, 45, Australians Kirsty Boden, 28 and Sara Zelenak 21, and Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were killed in the attack.

A digital book of hope is available at Southwark Cathedral throughout the weekend for the public to sign.

Terrorists Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were shot dead by police just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.