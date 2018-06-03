Teenager dies after being stabbed in Ipswich attack

A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy died in hospital.

A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy died in hospital after being stabbed in a 'targeted' attack in Ipswich.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking back from the shops in Queen's Way when he was ambushed by two men on bicycles in Packard Avenue just before 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

It's thought that they were then joined by four to five other men who assaulted him further before running off.

Both the air ambulance and police helicopter were called to the scene, but the boy died in Ipswich Hospital later on Saturday evening.

A 41-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following the incident, there was an increased police presence in Ipswich on Saturday night, with additional high-visibility patrols taking place across the town.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Queen's Way, Packard Avenue, Rands Way or Kingsway, between 12pm and 7.45pm on Saturday 2 June to get in touch.