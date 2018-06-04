  • STV
  • MySTV

Learners can now drive on motorways under new laws

ITV

Novice motorists can have lessons on the 70mph roads if accompanied by an approved instructor.

Learners: Previously only allowed after passing test.
Learners: Previously only allowed after passing test.

Learner drivers are allowed on Britain's motorways from Monday following a law change.

It is hoped the new policy will better prepare novice motorists for driving at higher speeds and learn how to use motorways correctly.

Drivers were previously only allowed on motorways after passing their test.

From Monday, learners can have lessons on the 70mph roads if accompanied by an approved instructor and driving a car fitted with dual controls.


Road safety minister Jesse Norman said: "Britain's roads are among the safest in the world, but road collisions remain the second biggest killer of young people.

"Allowing learner drivers to have motorway lessons with a qualified road safety expert will help more young drivers to gain the skills and experience they need to drive safely on motorways."

One in 12 (8%) current licence holders avoid motorways for at least six months after passing their test, according to an AA poll of more than 20,000 motorists.

More than a quarter (27%) said they felt scared when they did venture on to a motorway for the first time.


A fifth (20%) of all fatalities on Britain's roads in 2016 involved crashes where a driver was aged 17-24, despite that age category making up just 7% of all licence holders, Department for Transport figures show.

The law change has been welcomed by motoring groups.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Young drivers are drastically over-represented in crashes. This change, which will help broaden the opportunities they have while learning, is very positive.

"It is somewhat perverse that five minutes after passing the driving test a new driver could venture alone on to a motorway without having had any motorway tuition."

Motorways driving is not being added to the test and lessons are voluntary. It will be up to instructors to decide whether a learner is ready for them.


Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: "If learning to drive is preparing for whatever the road network can throw at you, then this change is a logical step.

"It will help keep our motorways the safest routes we have."

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at charity IAM RoadSmart, said: "It has never made sense to us that new drivers on our most important roads learned how to use them by trial and potentially fatal error."

Road safety charity Brake wants the Government to go further and introduce a graduated driver licensing system which includes restrictions for a certain period after passing the test such as a late-might driving curfew.

The organisation's director of campaigns, Joshua Harris, said: "While today's move is a small step in the right direction, a total overhaul in the way in which we learn to drive is urgently needed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.