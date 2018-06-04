Queen and Meghan to spend working away-day in Cheshire

The head of state and the Duchess of Sussex will visit Widnes and Chester.

The Duchess of Sussex is to join the Queen next week when the monarch attends a series of official events in Cheshire. PA

The Duchess of Sussex will accompany the Queen when she carries out a series of official events in Cheshire next week, according to the royal family website.

The engagements will be the first time just the Queen and Meghan have taken part in royal events together.

Harry and his wife married just over two weeks ago on May 19, during a service that combined British traditions with diversity and modernity.

The newest member of the royal family will accompany the head of state when she opens both the Mersey Gateway Bridge at the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre in Widnes and the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester.

Meghan and the Queen will also have lunch at Chester Town Hall during the Cheshire away-day on June 14.

The Queen and the rest of her family enjoyed Harry and Meghan's wedding day. Jonathan Brady/PA) The Queen and the rest of her family enjoyed Harry and Meghan's wedding day. Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duchess paid tribute to the Queen as an "incredible woman" when she described her first meetings with the head of state.

When interviewed to mark her engagement to Harry, Meghan said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother.

"All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her."

Meghan went on to say: "She's an incredible woman."

