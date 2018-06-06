  • STV
  • MySTV

Nearly 1000 easyJet flights cancelled in May amid strikes

ITV

The airline said around 600 cancellations were due to industrial action in Europe.

Low-cost carrier easyJet became the latest airline to lay bare the impact of air traffic control strike action as it revealed nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled last month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Low-cost carrier easyJet became the latest airline to lay bare the impact of air traffic control strike action as it revealed nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled last month (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA

Low-cost carrier easyJet became the latest airline to lay bare the impact of air traffic control strike action as it revealed that nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled last month.

The Luton-based group said it cancelled 974 flights in May, with around 600 due to industrial action in France and Italy and 300 as a result of bad weather disruption and air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

The cancellations compared with just 117 a year earlier.

Rival Ryanair made a plea on Tuesday for the EU to take "immediate" action to end the ATC strikes and prevent a summer of travel chaos after more than 200,000 of its customers were hit by flight cancellations in May.

The Dublin-based budget airline was forced to cancel more than 1,100 flights, with the bulk due to the industrial action in France and ATC staff short shortages.

EasyJet said last month's cancellations were equivalent to around 2.5% of its planned capacity.

Air traffic strikes are costly for airlines and hugely disruptive for passengers, especially in France, as many UK flights need to use the country's air space or fly longer routes to avoid it.

But ATC action has become a regular headache for the industry in recent years, with 2017 said to be a record for strikes, with 41 days affected.

Despite the woes, easyJet's latest traffic statistics showed it flew 3.7% more passengers year on year last month at 7.8 million, while its load factor - a key measure of how well airlines fill their planes - improved to 93.3% from 91.5% a year earlier.

Its rolling annual traffic figures showed an 8.4% hike last month to 83.1 million, with its load factor increasing to 93.5% from 92%.

Last month, easyJet reported narrowed seasonal losses to £68 million in the first half of the year from £236 million a year earlier after it enjoyed one of its best winters.

The early Easter and capacity reductions by other airlines - including the collapse of Monarch and Air Berlin and the winter withdrawal of Ryanair from the UK domestic market - also helped boost the firm's sales performance.

Last year, easyJet snapped up part of Air Berlin's operation for 40 million euro (£35.2 million), which included a raft of landing slots as well as the rights to operate passenger transport at Tegel.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.