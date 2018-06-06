Man hands himself in to police after woman and baby stabbed

Rehan Khan was arrested on suspicion of double attempted murder.

Police said the child is in a critical but stable condition, while the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. PA

A man suspected of stabbing an 11-month-old baby has handed himself in to police.

Rehan Khan, 25, went to a police station in west London on Wednesday morning where he was arrested on suspicion of double attempted murder, Scotland Yard said.

A manhunt was launched after the youngster and a 32-year-old woman were both attacked at a house in Swinfield Close, Hanworth, on Monday.

Chilling pictures showed blood spattered on the wall of the terraced home.

