Nearly 100 firefighters tackling fire at London hotel

Fifteen fire engines and 97 firefighters have been called to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Nearly 100 firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire at a London hotel as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

LFB said they had received more than 35 calls about the blaze the 12-floor Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

A total of 15 engines and 97 firefighters and officers have been called to the scene.

Fire brigades were called at 3.55pm.

Crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

The five star hotel recently had a major refurbishment, the most extensive in its history and was completed only a few weeks ago.

