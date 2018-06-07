  • STV
  • MySTV

Commercial flights 'unlikely to become pilotless'

ITV

Long-haul passenger jets already take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers.

MobilityX conference
MobilityX conference MobilityX conference

Pilotless planes are unlikely to be used in commercial flights because of fears over safety, experts say.

Long-haul passenger jets already take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers but a pilot and co-pilot remain in the cabin.

Driverless cars are already being tested on the streets of Britain but developments in artificial intelligence are not likely to be reciprocated in commercial flight.

The comments were made during an event at the Cheltenham Science Festival where a panel of aviation experts discussed the future of flight.

Professor Nicholas Lawson, of Cranfield University, said he thought it likely autonomous flight would develop for cargo transport but not for passengers.

He cited the example of Captain Chesley Sullenberger who landed his Airbus A320 on the Hudson river after multiple bird strikes knocked out the plane's engines, saving all passengers.


"When you are carrying passengers and you get into the rules and regulations there, everything is predicated on failure," Prof Lawson, himself a qualified pilot, said.

"If you have an artificial intelligence system with no pilot, people like the Civil Aviation Authority and other regulatory bodies, the first question they will ask is if that system fails, what happens?

"Until you can convince them that you can have several failures and nothing untoward will happen in the back, we've got pilots."

Peter Silverthorne, from GE Aviation, said: "Never say never. My own view, maybe old fashioned, is that you need a level of intelligence that humans can input into a machine that's going cater for the unexpected."

The panel also discussed the problems of electric aircraft, which could be used for island-hopping flights.

"Batteries are improving but they still don't have the same capacity per weight as fuel," Prof Lawson said.

"With the current batteries there is the capability of seeing in the next five or 10 years smaller aircraft flying routes.

"In a commercial aircraft that flies for about an hour it doesn't change very much in its weight."

Weight is one of the three most important factors, after aerodynamics and engine performance, affecting the efficiency of an aircraft.

Less fuel means lower carbon dioxide emissions, as well as savings on a significant operating cost for airlines.

"If you look at a long-haul aircraft like a 747 or A380, those aircraft will have 120 tonnes of fuel and the total aircraft weight will be 300 tonnes," Prof Lawson said.

"When it lands at Perth it is half the weight. If you put batteries in the aircraft what's the weight going to be when you land at Perth? Probably about 300 tonnes.

"So you haven't actually changed the weight of the aircraft and that is a big advantage of burning something during flight.

"For a short-haul aircraft that isn't so much of an issue but the longer haul concepts, that is still a major problem."

There are also problems in distributing the power around an aircraft without substantially adding to the weight.

"It is always the weight that kills the technology in aircraft design," Prof Lawson added.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.