  • STV
  • MySTV

Charles hosts Age UK event as part of birthday celebrations

ITV

Len Goodman said it is important to help older people suffering from loneliness.

Prince of Wales hosts Age UK reception
Prince of Wales hosts Age UK reception Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales met ballroom dancer and Age UK ambassador Len Goodman at a Buckingham Palace charity event.

Charles met representatives and workers from the charity at a reception on Wednesday as part of his 70th birthday celebrations.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman said it is important to help older people suffering from loneliness.

"Older people can be isolated and don't see anyone and we're trying to make the public aware that it's not a big job to pop two doors along and make sure they're OK," he said.

"I'm fortunate to have a son and loving wife but I can well imagine if I didn't have that how lonely you can get."

Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph said Age UK does "fantastic work" supporting older people.

"My mother was in a care home and I saw a lot of people in there who never got a visitor and that really broke my heart, that anyone could get to the later part of their lives and have nobody," she added.

"It can be so easily overcome, if you know somebody on your street to offer to do shopping or go for a coffee."

Games Of Thrones actor Charles Dance read the poem Time Flies by Roger McGough before Charles was presented with a plant pot sown with herb seeds symbolising ageing.

Actor Jane Asher, Age UK ambassador, said she has no plans to retire and that staying in work can help keep people active.

She added: "I will keep going until I fall off the stage.

"I feel lucky to be doing a job that I enjoy - so many people long for retirement but I can't imagine it."

Charity worker Ted Davies, 80, said he was based at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire while Charles was having flying lessons as a jet pilot.

"I never actually met him but I waved to him a lot of times - I would give him a thumbs up to go and he would give a thumbs up back," he added.

"I enjoyed meeting him today and found him charming - we reminisced about those times."

Charles also met charity worker and activist Ruth Rose, 85, who champions transgender rights after having realignment surgery at the age of 81.

She said: "I do broadcasting and write articles and act as an ambassador for older transgender people and what they can do.

"I started living as a woman eight to 10 years ago and had the operation at 81, I think I'm the oldest person in the world to have had it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.