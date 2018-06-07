Man charged with murder bid after baby and woman stabbed

Rehan Khan, 25, will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday,

Forensics officers at the scene in Hanworth, west London (Steve Parsons/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an 11-month-old boy and a woman were stabbed in west London.

Rehan Khan, 25, will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The baby remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the incident at an address in Swinfield Close, Hanworth, on Monday.

The woman, 32, also remains in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Khan, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday after attending a police station in west London.