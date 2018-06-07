Murder arrest as 100-year-old woman dies after robbery
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Zofija Kaczan died on Wednesday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 100-year-old woman was robbed.
Zofija Kaczan died on Wednesday after she was attacked from behind in Normanton, Derby on May 28.
Zofija suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck, following the attack on Empress Road.
A 39-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of robbing Mrs Kaczan, has now been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
