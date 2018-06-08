  • STV
  • MySTV

Diabetics' insulin levels 'take seven years to stabilise'

ITV

The study measured C-peptide, which is produced at the same time and in the same quantities as insul

Health: Study to help understand the condition.
Health: Study to help understand the condition. © Alisha Vargas

There is a "seven year switch" in people with Type 1 diabetes before insulin levels stabilise, scientists have revealed.

New research has shown that the rapid decline in insulin production, which causes Type 1 diabetes, continues to fall by almost 50% each year for seven years and then stabilises.

Scientists at the University of Exeter said the findings were a major step forward in understanding Type 1 diabetes, and contradicts previous beliefs that the insulin produced by people with the condition drops relentlessly with time.


It also offers the hope that by understanding what changes after seven years, new strategies could be developed to preserve insulin secreting beta-cells in patients.

The study of 1,549 people from Exeter and Tayside measured C-peptide, which is produced at the same time and in the same quantities as the insulin that regulates our blood sugar.

By measuring C-peptide levels in blood or in urine, scientists can tell how much insulin a person is producing themselves, even if they are taking insulin injections as treatment.

Dr Beverley Shields, who led the research, said: "This finding is really exciting. It suggests that a person with Type 1 diabetes will keep any working beta-cells they still have seven years after diagnosis.

"We are not sure why this is. It may well be that there is a small group of 'resilient' beta-cells resistant to immune attack and these are left after all the 'susceptible' beta-cells are destroyed.

"Understanding what is special about these 'resilient' beta-cells may open new pathways to treatment for Type 1 diabetes."


Type 1 diabetes affects around 400,000 people in the UK.

The disease commonly starts in childhood ,but can develop at any age and causes the body's own immune system to attack and destroy the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas - leaving the patient dependent on life-long insulin injections.

Professor Andrew Hattersley added: "Now we know there is a 'seven year switch', the next question is why?

"Has the immune attack stopped or are we left with 'super beta-cells' that can resist the immune onslaught.

"Any insights into halting the relentless destruction of the precious insulin-producing cells are valuable."

- The study, C-peptide decline in type 1 diabetes has two phases: an initial exponential fall and a subsequent stable phase, is published in the journal Diabetes Care.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.