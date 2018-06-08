Rare baby rhino born at zoo given adorable name by keepers

One-month-old rhino calf at Chester Zoo has finally been given a name.

Akeno is a handful, his keepers say. PA

A greater one-horned rhino calf at Chester Zoo has been named by his keepers.

After bonding with him and watching his personality, keepers decided to name the rare one-month old Akeno.

The name is of Asian origin and means "beautiful sunrise".

Posting the announcement on Facebook, Chester Zoo said: "He's bolshie. He's cheeky. He's quite the handful for mum."

Along with his new name, zookeepers posted a cute video of Akeno playing with his mum, which now has more than 7,000 views.

Akeno is only the second greater one-horned rhino to be born at the zoo, as part of an endangered species breeding programme.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.