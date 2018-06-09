Lord Guthrie falls off horse after Trooping the Colour

The 79-year-old could be seen lying on the ground and surrounded by police officers.

A former head of the armed forces was thrown off his horse after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank was "receiving medical attention" following the incident, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The 79-year-old could be seen lying on the ground and surrounded by police officers after the fall which took place near the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Pictures show Lord Guthrie on the ground, as officers rush to his aid while another officer leads his horse away.

Former SAS commander Lord Guthrie was head of the British Army until 1997 and then chief of defence staff until 2001.

RAF veteran John Nichol tweeted: "Hearing Field Marshal Lord Guthrie was thrown from his horse earlier. "#troopingofthecolour Really hope all is OK - a nicer General Officer you could not hope to meet. Wishing you well Sir."

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman was arrested for a public order offence after an item was thrown towards a procession at Trooping the Colour, Scotland Yard said.

The woman is currently in custody at a central London police station.