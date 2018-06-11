  • STV
  • MySTV

South Korea’s last polar bear heading to UK wildlife park

ITV

Tongki is set to join England’s only polar bears at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November.

Tongki will become the fifth polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Tongki will become the fifth polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. PA

The last polar bear in South Korea is heading for retirement in Doncaster.

Tongki, who is 24, currently lives at the Everland theme park, just south of Seoul.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) announced on Monday that he is to be the latest addition to its Project Polar reserve in South Yorkshire, where England's only polar bears live. 

Tongki will join the YWP's other polar bears - Victor, Pixel, Nissan and Nobby - in November.

The park said its staff and vets have already visited Tongki and performed checks to make sure he is fit to travel the 5,500 miles from South Korea to Yorkshire.

Chief executive John Minion said: "We are delighted to accept Tongki and give him a wonderful retirement in the 10-acre reserves here at YWP.

"Our top priority is to keep him healthy and happy.

"The journey from Korea will be long, but we have plans in place to make it a smooth and comfortable transition.

"We can't wait to see him enjoying space here and diving into the deep lakes."

Vet Dr Jonathan Cracknell added: "We have spent time at Everland assessing Tongki for the journey and he is in very good health for a bear of his age and has routinely received good healthcare." 

Tongki was born in a zoo in Masan, Gyeongsangnam, and relocated to Everland in 1997. 

His situation at the park - the largest theme park in South Korea - has been criticised by some animal welfare groups, who have urged park owner Samsung to either move him or build him a larger enclosure. 

A spokesman from Everland said: "We are delighted Tongki will be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement in his new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

"The rolling terrain, lakes and four new polar friends are sure to keep him busy."

Victor arrived at the Doncaster park in August 2014 having retired from the European breeding programme after siring 10 cubs.

Pixel came later from the Netherlands, Nissan came from Moscow and Nobby from Munich.

They live in a specially built 10-acre reserve which includes a number of lakes, including one which is 8m deep.

In December, a youngster called Hamish became the first polar bear to be born in the UK in 25 years at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, Scotland.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.