  • STV
  • MySTV

Only 10% of UK jihadis returning from Syria prosecuted

ITV

The low prosecution rate ‘shows how urgently we need to toughen our terror laws’.

Only one in 10 British jihadis returning from Syria are prosecuted, MPs told (Clara Molden/PA)
Only one in 10 British jihadis returning from Syria are prosecuted, MPs told (Clara Molden/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Ministers have been urged to "toughen our terror laws" after it emerged only one in ten British jihadis have been prosecuted upon their return to the UK.

It is estimated that about 400 Britons have returned to the UK from the Middle East since 2012 after leaving to fight for terrorist groups such as Islamic State.

Home Office Minister Ben Wallace, in a Commons debate on new counter-terrorism and security proposals, revealed that of the 400, around 40 had been prosecuted for "direct action they've carried out in Syria".

Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock, who had pressed for the figures, said the low prosecution rate "shows how urgently we need to toughen our terror laws".

Speaking in the debate, Mr Woodcock added: "So, only one tenth of people have been successfully prosecuted.

"That does not mean the others are innocent of terrorism charges, if they have been over to Iraq and Syria, if they have been aiding Daesh in whatever form and they are British citizens, they have been aiding enemies of the British state."

Mr Woodcock called on the Government to introduce a similar system to that in place in Australia, whereby certain areas are deemed illegal to travel to.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he would be "looking at just that", adding: "There's a bit more work to do on it, it's not as straightforward as it might sound."

Earlier in the debate, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott voiced concerns over threats to freedom of speech by a lack of clarity in the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill.

Ms Abbott said: "On the question of expressing opinion, the Home Office said in its notes on the Bill that it is not making it an unlawful act to hold a private view in support of a terrorist organisation.

"The Home Office also says that operational experience has shown there is a gap around individuals who make statements expressing their own support for terrorist organisations but who stop short of expressly inviting others to do so.

"The Home Secretary will expect we will press this point in committee because we would say the gap between having a personal opinion and inciting other unlawful acts is not an anomaly, it is an important principle in protecting freedom of speech.

"We're in danger in this legislation of confusing bad thoughts with bad deeds, but we hope to clarify this issue as the Bill goes through the House."

Tory MP John Howell, who sits on the Commons justice committee, later warned ministers that they ran the risk of radicalising more people by extending prison sentences for terror offences.

The Henley MP said: "On my notes to this debate, I have written 'so they will be more radicalised, by spending more time in prison'.

"I think that that is a risk that we run with extending the prison sentences by ensuring that they are more susceptible to the influences that are going to effect that radicalisation process. What we need to do is to address that in total from the beginning."

Mr Javid said he was taking a "long, hard, forensic look" at powers available to the police, security services and the judiciary to ensure they have what they need.

He said the Bill would allow the police and MI5 to "disrupt threats earlier and to ensure that our laws reflect the modern use of the internet".

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.