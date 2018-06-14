  • STV
  • MySTV

Tower blocks turn green in solidarity with Grenfell

ITV

A series of vigils and memorials will be held in memory of the 72 lives claimed by the fire.

Grenfell Tower was illuminated in green to mark a year since the tragedy.
Grenfell Tower was illuminated in green to mark a year since the tragedy. PA

Grenfell Tower is among a dozen buildings which have been illuminated to mark a year since the devastating fire which killed 72.

The London Eye, Downing Street and other buildings near to the site of the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War turned green in the early hours of Thursday.

June 14 marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise took hold, with the buildings lit with green lights from 12.54am - the time of the first 999 call.

A vigil took place at a church near the block with the names of the 72 victims read out at 1.30am.

The display is one of a series of commemorations and vigils taking place this week as the public inquiry takes a step back.

72 people died as a result of the fire a year ago today.
72 people died as a result of the fire a year ago today. PA

From 11am, there will be a service of remembrance at St Helen's church organised by campaign group Relative Justice Humanity for Grenfell.

Clarrie Mendy, who lost two family members in the fire and organised the anniversary event, said the names of the 72 victims would be read out, while 73 doves will be released outside the church.

She said: "It's a service of healing, community, inclusivity and solidarity, to know we are not alone.

"We'll be releasing 73 white doves. Why 73 instead of 72? One for the unknown. If there were more than 72, we will put one for the unknown."

They will be giving out 400 white roses which people will able to carry on their way to the tower afterwards.

In addition, a moment of silence will be observed at midday by survivors and bereaved gathered close to the tower's base and nationally.

A community mosaic is to be unveiled, while wreaths will be laid and candles lit.

The tower is now completely covered by white sheeting, with banners featuring the green Grenfell heart and the words "Grenfell forever in our hearts" emblazoned across the four highest floors.

In the afternoon, the community is expected to congregate at the nearby "Wall of Truth" ahead of the silent march which will set off around 7pm.

Dover House on Whitehall in London last night.
Dover House on Whitehall in London last night. PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will join survivors, the bereaved and others at the dignified gathering, which has taken place every month since the fire.

Yvette Williams, from campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell, said: "I think we kind of almost move from 'did it really happen at all?' to 'it feels like it happened yesterday', to looking at the struggles the bereaved families and survivors have had over the year (and realising) that it is actually a year.

"We want the nation to keep Grenfell in their consciousness. The anniversary is about love and support - the fight can start again on Friday and Saturday - and keeping that humanity going on that day."

Downing Street in London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the Grenfell tragedy.
Downing Street in London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the Grenfell tragedy. PA

After the silent march, families will come together for a community Iftar to break bread with those fasting over Ramadan.

The following day, schools across the country are expected to take part in "Green for Grenfell", a day to "celebrate the spirit of people coming together".

The bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United hopes the idea will become an annual event which will continue the unity and support demonstrated by the local community after the fire.

This year, children are being asked to wear green to school and help with a community project, sharing their achievements online.

On Thursday and Friday, more than 2,000 schoolchildren across the UK will sing Grenfell From Today - a charity single inspired by Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, an organisation offering holidays to those affected.

The song is also being learned by choirs in New Zealand and America, founder Esme Page said.

Grenfell Tower was illuminated in green last night to mark a year since the tragedy.
Grenfell Tower was illuminated in green last night to mark a year since the tragedy. Tower block fire in London

It comes as latest figures show that 68 families will spend the anniversary in emergency accommodation, mainly hotels. Some 52 households are in temporary accommodation and 83 families are in permanent homes, Kensington and Chelsea Council said.

The local authority declined to specify the approximate locations of those now in temporary and permanent homes, including how many people are living in or outside the borough.

Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said the authority's thoughts are with bereaved families, victims and the survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

She said: "It will be a difficult day for the community, with poignant moments to remember those that lost their lives a year ago.

"I respect the wishes of the families involved, and the wishes of the community who have organised a series of commemorative events across the area. So I am only attending events I have been invited to."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.