Nearly 60 firefighters tackle flat blaze in south London

The crews were called out to the flat just before 4.15am on Thursday.

Rui Vieira / PA Archive/PA Images

Eight fire engines have been called to a flat blaze in south London.

Crews were called to a fire on the 12th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

Nearly 60 firefighters are at the scene and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews from Lee Green, Deptford, New Cross, Forest Hill and Lewisham are among those tackling the fire, the London Fire Brigade said.