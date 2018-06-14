Crowds gather as Meghan and Queen roll into Cheshire

The Duchess of Sussex arrived by royal train for her first official visit with the Queen.

The Queen and Meghan arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station. PA

The Duchess of Sussex has begun her first official visit with the Queen, arriving in Cheshire by royal train.

The royal visitors stepped onto the blustery platform at Runcorn station to be welcomed with polite handshakes and curtsies from local dignitaries - and wild cheering and applause from hundreds of flag-waving schoolchildren.

Royal visit to Cheshire Royal visit to Cheshire

Schoolchildren flocked to Runcorn Station to greet the Queen and Meghan (Danny Lawson/PA)Meghan, 36, who married the Queen's grandson Prince Harry last month in the gothic splendour of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, is beginning her rites of passage as a royal newcomer with a visit to Runcorn and Widnes, towns on the banks of the Mersey famous for chemicals and rugby league.

All eyes were on the duchess as she passed another royal milestone, joining the Queen for an event without her husband for the first time.

The itinerary for the US-born former actress and the 92-year-old monarch included officially opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a £1.86 billion six lane toll crossing designed to ease traffic between Runcorn and Widnes.

Mersey Gateway Bridge Work on the new Mersey Gateway Bridge

But the opening event was at the Catalyst Museum in West Bank, Widnes, which offers a bird's eye view of the new crossing from the glass top observation gallery.

Later the pair were heading to the historic city of Chester for more engagements.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.