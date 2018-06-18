Three dead after being struck by train in south London

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Loughborough Junction station at 7.30am.

Three people have been killed by a train in south London. PA

Three people have died after being struck by a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Loughborough Junction station, near Brixton in south London, at 7.30am on Monday.

They described the deaths as "unexplained".

Officers remain at the scene, where they are working to identify those killed and inform their families.

A "number of inquiries" are being carried out by BTP to establish how they came to be on the tracks.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

"At this time, we are treating their deaths as unexplained as we make a number of immediate inquiries.

"I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.