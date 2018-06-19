Teenager charged with murder after man fatally stabbed

Detectives charged 19-year-old Bilal Mumin with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

London: Greens Lane, near Turnpike Lane station. PA

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 35-year-old man was found stabbed to death near a London tube station, Scotland Yard said.

Edmond Jonuzi was found with serious injuries on Greens Lane, near Turnpike Lane station, on the evening of June 9.

On Tuesday, detectives charged 19-year-old Bilal Mumin from north-west London with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mumin is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

Mr Jonuzi - also known as Edmond Preci - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are ongoing, the force said.