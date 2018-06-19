Newlyweds Harry and Meghan set for official visit to Dublin

The two-day trip will take place on July 10 and 11 ‘at the request of Her Majesty’s Government’.

Harry and Meghan are heading to Ireland. PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin next month in their first trip abroad on an official engagement, Kensington Palace said.

The newlyweds "are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future", according to a spokesman.

The two-day trip will take place on July 10 and 11 "at the request of Her Majesty's Government", he added.

Harry and Meghan will join the Queen at Royal Ascot for a day of racing on Tuesday afternoon - the first time the couple have attended the famous sporting event.

They are to present the winning trophy for the 4.20pm race, the St James' Palace Stakes, said the official Royal Ascot programme.

