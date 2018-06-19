Medicinal use of cannabis to be reviewed by Government

Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that the current situation was ‘not satisfactory’.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a review of the medicinal use of cannabis. PA

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a review of the medicinal use of cannabis which could lead to patients in the UK being prescribed drugs derived from the banned plant.

Mr Javid announced the move in a statement to the House of Commons in the wake of a series of appeals from parents who want their children to be able to access medications which can alleviate epilepsy and other illnesses.

The Home Secretary announced that he had authorised a licence to be issued on Tuesday for six-year-old Alfie Dingley, after his mother said she had been waiting three months for Prime Minister Theresa May to fulfil a personal assurance that he would be allowed to receive cannabis oil.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Mr Javid stressed that the class B drug would remain banned for recreational use.

