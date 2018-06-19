Zara and Mike Tindall announce birth of second child

The new addition to the family is the Queen’s seventh great-grandchild.

Mike and Zara Tindall have welcomed their second child. PA

Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed a baby girl, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen's granddaughter gave birth to her second child, weighing 9lb 3oz,at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire on Monday.

The new baby, who is 19th in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild, is a younger sister for four-year-old Mia Tindall.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit.

"Mr Tindall was present at the birth.

"The weight of the baby was 9lb 3oz.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

The baby is also a second cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The happy announcement comes more than a year after the couple faced heartbreak when Zara suffered a miscarriage just before Christmas in 2016.

The new arrival is not an HRH and does not have a title.

When Zara - daughter of the Princess Royal - was born in 1981, she had no right to a title, being born down the female line as the offspring of a daughter of a sovereign.

Zara, a champion equestrian rider who won a team silver in the London 2012 Olympics, and former England rugby player Tindall have been together for 15 years and married in Edinburgh in July 2011.

