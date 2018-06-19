  • STV
  • MySTV

Club promoter convicted over public schoolboy’s death

ITV

Archie Lloyd was celebrating the end of his exams on holiday when he was punched.

Killed: Archie Lloyd was in Malia celebrating the end of his exams.
Killed: Archie Lloyd was in Malia celebrating the end of his exams. PA

The family of a public schoolboy who died from a club promoter's single punch while on a night out in a Greek resort said they are relieved his killer has finally been brought to justice.

Harrow pupil Archie Lloyd was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams with friends in Malia when he was knocked to the floor on August 6 2015 by Sebastian Trabucatti.

Three judges and four jurors took less than an hour to find the 25-year-old guilty of first degree manslaughter after a trial at the Court of First Instance in Heraklion on Tuesday.

After a short deliberation, judges decided he would be spared any immediate jail time and handed him a suspended four-year prison sentence.

Archie Loyd death
Archie Loyd death Sebastian Trabucatti

Mr Lloyd's parents James and Claire sat hand-in-hand as they waited for the verdict, supported by a large crowd of relatives many of whom burst into tears as it was announced.

Trabucatti, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, punched 18-year-old Mr Lloyd and pushed over his best friend Andy Hutchinson in the drunk row at 5am in the middle of a street off the town's main strip, the court heard.

The group had exchanged insults which culminated in Mr Lloyd saying to Trabucatti: "One day you will work for me" before walking off.

He was charged in 2015 and the year after a UK coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing at an inquest.

A family statement released through lawyers said: "We have been waiting almost three years for the day when Archie's attacker was brought to justice and we are relieved that this moment has finally come.

"Sebastian Trabucatti took our wonderful son, brother and friend away from us when he attacked him, shattering many lives as a result.

"While nothing will bring Archie back, we are pleased that he was found guilty of the first degree criminal offence of which he was accused."

Dressed in a grey suit, white shirt and a silver and blue striped tie, Trabucatti looked bewildered and cried during most of the proceedings as he sat hunched on a bench at the front of the court.

It is the first time he has publicly answered questions about the incident, after refusing to attend the inquest. He ignored requests for a comment after the case ended.

In court he denied being responsible for the death, claiming it was a slap and not a punch, and said: "I never expected anything like this to ever happen."

He and several other English witnesses gave evidence aided by an interpreter.

Mr Lloyd's father relayed the findings of the inquest as he answered questions on the stand, adding: "The only person who saw how badly Archie was hurt was the defendant. The only person who saw the fall clearly was the defendant."

Mr Lloyd, of Micheldever near Winchester, Hampshire, died on the penultimate day of his Interrail holiday after the assault occurred near the Cloud Nine nightclub where Trabucatti had worked.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.