Club promoter convicted over public schoolboy’s death

Archie Lloyd was celebrating the end of his exams on holiday when he was punched.

Killed: Archie Lloyd was in Malia celebrating the end of his exams. PA

The family of a public schoolboy who died from a club promoter's single punch while on a night out in a Greek resort said they are relieved his killer has finally been brought to justice.

Harrow pupil Archie Lloyd was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams with friends in Malia when he was knocked to the floor on August 6 2015 by Sebastian Trabucatti.

Three judges and four jurors took less than an hour to find the 25-year-old guilty of first degree manslaughter after a trial at the Court of First Instance in Heraklion on Tuesday.

After a short deliberation, judges decided he would be spared any immediate jail time and handed him a suspended four-year prison sentence.

Mr Lloyd's parents James and Claire sat hand-in-hand as they waited for the verdict, supported by a large crowd of relatives many of whom burst into tears as it was announced.

Trabucatti, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, punched 18-year-old Mr Lloyd and pushed over his best friend Andy Hutchinson in the drunk row at 5am in the middle of a street off the town's main strip, the court heard.

The group had exchanged insults which culminated in Mr Lloyd saying to Trabucatti: "One day you will work for me" before walking off.

He was charged in 2015 and the year after a UK coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing at an inquest.

A family statement released through lawyers said: "We have been waiting almost three years for the day when Archie's attacker was brought to justice and we are relieved that this moment has finally come.

"Sebastian Trabucatti took our wonderful son, brother and friend away from us when he attacked him, shattering many lives as a result.

"While nothing will bring Archie back, we are pleased that he was found guilty of the first degree criminal offence of which he was accused."

Dressed in a grey suit, white shirt and a silver and blue striped tie, Trabucatti looked bewildered and cried during most of the proceedings as he sat hunched on a bench at the front of the court.

It is the first time he has publicly answered questions about the incident, after refusing to attend the inquest. He ignored requests for a comment after the case ended.

In court he denied being responsible for the death, claiming it was a slap and not a punch, and said: "I never expected anything like this to ever happen."

He and several other English witnesses gave evidence aided by an interpreter.

Mr Lloyd's father relayed the findings of the inquest as he answered questions on the stand, adding: "The only person who saw how badly Archie was hurt was the defendant. The only person who saw the fall clearly was the defendant."

Mr Lloyd, of Micheldever near Winchester, Hampshire, died on the penultimate day of his Interrail holiday after the assault occurred near the Cloud Nine nightclub where Trabucatti had worked.