Several injured after 'minor explosion' at tube station

A 'small number of people' have been treated following a 'reported minor explosion'.

A number of people have been hurt following reports of a "minor explosion" at Southgate tube station in London.

Paramedics treated a "small number" of people at the scene after the incident on Tuesday evening.

Police closed the station, in north London, where they said officers were dealing with a suspicious package.

British Transport Police advised people to avoid the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.03pm on Tuesday, 19 June, to reports of an explosion and people running at Southgate underground station.

"Met officers remain at the scene along with colleagues from British Transport Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service."

A BTP statement said that there were no reports of serious injuries.

Scotland Yard added: "Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor."