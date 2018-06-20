  • STV
  • MySTV

Children’s cough syrup recalled over mould fears

ITV

Affected products include some from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Superdrug, Wilko and Tesco.

cough medicine
PA

Some batches of children's cough syrup which have the potential to grow mould have been recalled.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a precautionary recall for some own-brand children's blackcurrant cough syrup.

It said that a problem with one of the ingredients in these medicines has been identified which could cause them to allow mould to grow.

Affected products include some from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Superdrug, Wilko and Tesco.

The MHRA said that the mould could make a child unwell or cause a reaction, but no cases have been identified so far.

It said that only a "small number" of batches from eight different products are being recalled and no other cough syrups are affected.

"Check if you have any of the listed cough syrups and if you do, please don't use them, take them back to where you bought them from," said the MHRA's Dr Sam Atkinson.

"The mould is not always visible, so return any of the affected cough syrup bottles, even if it looks okay to use.

"If your child has recently taken one of these cough syrups and, in the unlikely event that they have become unwell or had a reaction, please speak to your GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professional.

"Our highest priority is making sure the medicines you and your family take are safe. This is why, even though there is a low risk of a reaction, we have asked the company to carry out this recall and why we want people to check their medicine cabinets."

The list of affected products are:

- Asda's Children's Dry Cough Syrup Glycerol Blackcurrant Flavour, batch numbers 274V1, 276V1, 278V1, 283W1, with the expiry dates 27/09/2017, 31/10/2017, 02/01/2018 and 19/02/2018.

- Bell's Healthcare Children's Dry Cough Glycerin 0.75g/5ml Syrup, batch number 280V3, with the expiry date 04/01/2018.

- Morrisons Children's Dry Tickly Cough Glycerin 0.75g/5ml Oral Solution, batch number 282W1, with the expiry date 30/01/2018.

- Numark Children's Dry Cough 0.75 g/5 ml Oral Solution, batch numbers 280V1, 288W1, with the expiry dates 04/01/2018 and 27/04/2018.

- Sainsbury's Children's Dry Cough 0.75g/5ml Syrup, batch number 275V1, with the expiry date 11/10/2017.

- Superdrug Children's Dry Tickly Cough Glycerin 0.75 g/5 ml Oral Solution, batch numbers 280V2, 284W1, with the expiry dates 04/01/2018 and 24/03/2018.

- Tesco Children's Dry Cough Syrup, batch numbers 277V1, 278V2, 281W1, with the expiry dates 31/10/2017, 02/01/2018 and 30/01/2018.

- Wilko Tickly Cough 0.75g/5ml Oral Solution, batch number 275V2, with the expiry date 11/10/2017.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.