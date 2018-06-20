Biker chased by police at 125mph ‘posed a real danger’

William Wark was going so fast police in North Yorkshire abandoned their pursuit.

The behaviour of a biker who was chased by police for miles at speeds up to 125mph was "frankly ridiculous and posed a real danger to other road users", officers have said.

William Daniel Wark was going so fast on his 750cc Kawasaki bike that officers abandoned their pursuit as it was getting too dangerous, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force has released video of the riding after confirming that Wark, 24, was given a 10 month suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for 12 months at Bradford Crown Court.

The force said he was recorded riding at 111mph on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton on April 21.

When police went to stop him, he led them on a pursuit that lasted for several miles and reached speeds of 125mph.

Police eventually called off the chase but Wark was tracked down through the registration plate of his Kawasaki Zephyr 750 and arrested the next day, a spokesman said.

Officers said machinist Wark, of Pontefract Road in Pontefract, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Skipton Magistrates' Court on May 11 and was committed to the crown court for sentencing.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

Roads Policing Officer Mark Brook, who was involved in the pursuit and led the investigation, said: "The speeds Wark reached were frankly ridiculous and posed a real danger to other road users.

"We cannot and will not tolerate that sort of behaviour on North Yorkshire's roads.

"So I'm glad that the court has reflected the severity of his offending in the sentence they handed out."

He said: "Wark obviously didn't consider the consequences of riding at that speed.

"However, we see the consequences first hand.

"We have to gather body parts off the carriageways at fatal collisions.

"We have to break devastating news to partners or parents when we tell them their loved one is lying in a morgue.

"If people could see what we see, they'd never ride like that."