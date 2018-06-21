  • STV
Hillary Clinton discusses gender equality in Dublin

The former presidential college is in Ireland to receive an honorary degree.

Hillary Clinton has discussed gender equality affairs with the Taoiseach during a meeting in Dublin.

The former US secretary of state and presidential candidate is in the city ahead of being conferred with an honorary degree by Trinity College on Friday.

On Thursday she met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings.

The informal discussion came on the same day European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also held talks with Mr Varadkar in his Dublin offices.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said: "Hillary Clinton was in Dublin on business today and paid a courtesy call to the Taoiseach.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Hillary Clinton
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Hillary Clinton Leo Varadkar

"They had a wide ranging chat on a range of issues including world affairs and gender equality."

Mrs Clinton's visit coincides with a trip to the city by former FBI director James Comey, the man she effectively blames for torpedoing her presidential bid.

Mr Comey, who was subsequently fired by President Donald Trump, caused controversy in the final days of the 2016 campaign when he announced he was reopening a probe into Mrs Clinton's emails.

The ex-FBI chief will be answers questions on his new book at an event at the Irish Film Institute on Friday evening.

Hours earlier, Mrs Clinton will deliver a public lecture at Trinity.

She will then discuss her views on democracy, women in politics and the current challenges facing American society in a conversational event hosted by chancellor of the university and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

She will then receive an honorary degree from the famous academic institution.

