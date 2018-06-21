Schoolboy killer Christopher Kerr absconds in Belfast

Police warned people not to approach the 32-year-old if they spotted him.

A man serving a life sentence for the murder of a Catholic schoolboy has absconded.

Police warned that Christopher Kerr - who murdered Michael McIlveen in Ballymena in 2006 - was dangerous.

Fifteen-year-old Michael died from brain injuries the day after he and two friends were attacked.

Kerr, 32, was in Belfast city centre on accompanied temporary release on Thursday when he absconded, police said. He should not be approached, officers added.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "We have initiated enquiries to locate Christopher Kerr.

"He is described as being 1.64m tall with brown eyes and shaven, fair hair. He is of slim build with a fresh complexion and has a piercing in his left ear.

"When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a grey zip-up cardigan and grey All Star trainers.

"He has previously been known to frequent the Ballymena area. Members of the public should not approach him but anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: "The prison service will investigate the circumstances of today's abscondment from accompanied temporary release.

"However our priority is to work with the police to ensure that the prisoner who has absconded is returned to custody as soon as possible."