  • STV
  • MySTV

Passengers 'stranded' after BA cancels cheap flight tickets

ITV

The tickets were cancelled after the airline saw they had been sold for £1 plus taxes.

British Airways

British Airways has been accused of holding customers "hostage" after cancelling more than 2,000 tickets because the price advertised was too cheap.

The tickets were cancelled after the airline noticed they had been sold for £1 plus airport taxes, which can still total several hundred pounds.

Ali Shah from agency Travel Up - the company most customers booked their flight through said he believes BA should honour tickets that have already been purchased .

"This situation is very frustating for us and for all of our customers that have been affected and we are trying our best to offer whatever compensation we can.

"British Airways should honour the price that was quoted because the customers booked their flights in good faith."

More than 2,000 tickets have been cancelled leaving passengers to find alternative flights.
More than 2,000 tickets have been cancelled leaving passengers to find alternative flights. PA

"I can understand British Airways position, it was a mistake, mistakes happen, it was a human error and that is understandable and they have offered a £100 voucher to customers.

"The cost of the flight was only £1 however the price shown online was £250 with £249 paying for tax.

"Although this is cheap customers do not have access to the breakdown of the price, so they would not have known the flight was £1.

"Without error the flight would usually cost around £450.

"BA and ourselves have set up dedicated teams to deal with the issue," he added.

Noa Bodner, a performer from London, say the news brought her to tears.
Noa Bodner, a performer from London, say the news brought her to tears. ITV News

Travel Up customer Noa Bodner told ITV News she was "in tears" when an email stating her ticket was invalid appeared in her inbox.

"Call me emotional but I was planning on going to a family wedding and seeing my new born niece.

"It's a bit like being held hostage."

Another customer, Ritchie Corbett, said he's lost almost £3000 due to the error.

"They're holding us to ransom and saying 'pay us another £3000, if you want to get on this plane' - we've already paid to get on the plane.

"I know my wife is pretty good on the research and they weren't unbelievably cheap - I mean they were about £290 each."

Ritchie Corbett said he's lost almost £3000 due to the error.
Ritchie Corbett said he's lost almost £3000 due to the error. ITV News

Mr Corbett who runs an accountancy firm in Liverpool said he hopes BA does "the right thing" in the end.

"I'm quite a determined when I need to be and we'll just go on and hope that someone sees sense," he said.

British Airways has apologised and offered full refunds for the error
British Airways has apologised and offered full refunds for the error PA

A statement from British Airways said: "We're very sorry and have fully refunded these tickets, as well as offering a voucher to apologise for the inconvenience.

"While we are unable to honour these bookings, we are encouraging customers to contact us if they have incurred non-refundable expenses, so that we can discuss how to help them."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.