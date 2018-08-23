Seventh arrest after acid attack on three-year-old boy

The 22-year-old woman, from Birmingham, remains in police custody in Worcester.

Home Bargains: Suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester. PA

A seventh person has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

The 22-year-old woman was taken into police custody in the city from Handsworth, Birmingham, on Thursday morning, West Mercia Police said.

She was arrested for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Six other men including the injured youngster's 39-year-old father have all been charged in connection with the attack.

They were charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 22 to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on July 21 and was discharged from hospital the following day.

The suspected attack occurred in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester while the boy was out with his mother and other children.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, and Saied Hussini, 41, both from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, alongside the boy's father, will appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.

