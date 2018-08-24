  • STV
  • MySTV

Katie Piper facing 'difficult time' as acid attacker freed

ITV

Piper suffered horrific injuries in an acid attack that left her permanently scarred.

Katie Piper said it is a ‘difficult time’ as the man who threw acid on her is released.
Katie Piper said it is a ‘difficult time’ as the man who threw acid on her is released. PA

Katie Piper has told how she is going through a "really difficult time" after it emerged the man who threw acid over the TV presenter is to be released from prison.

Piper, 34, who has joined the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, suffered horrific injuries in the acid attack that left her permanently scarred.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said that rehearsing for Strictly had been a "positive distraction".

Piper wrote: "I felt it was important to put a message out to my friends, supporters and followers.

Stefan Sylvestre has been granted parole
Stefan Sylvestre has been granted parole Metropolitan Police/PA

"This is a really difficult time for me.

"I am trying to come to terms with the decision and this is something I need to deal with.

"Over the past two weeks Strictly has already given me such a welcome and positive distraction from my past.

"Whilst there is never a good time to hear this news, I am glad I have this new journey to concentrate on. Thank you for your continued support. Love Katie."

Stefan Sylvestre, now 30, from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.

Piper was left fighting for her life after obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board directed the release of Mr Stefan Sylvestre following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on whether a prisoner would represent a significant risk to the public after release.

"The panel will have carefully looked at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change. We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority."

The Parole Board's decision summary said that Piper read statements in person to the panel.

"The panel took full account of the content of these statements and the supporting documentation," the summary says.

The document adds: "The panel considered that there were a number of things that reduced Mr Sylvestre's risk of causing serious harm in the future.

"Mr Sylvestre is now 30 years of age and was just 19 when he committed the index offence. He was drawn into a criminal lifestyle in his teens and was involved with drugs.

"During his time in custody, Mr Sylvestre has actively avoided anti-social behaviour within the prison and has avoided violence, despite being under threat.

"He has behaved well to distance himself from such influences. He has repaired his relationship with his family, has gained employment-related skills and improved his education.

"He has not been involved in drugs in prison and has completed relevant offence-focused work to challenge and change his attitude and thinking."

The summary added: "Mr Sylvestre displayed empathy for the victim and expressed remorse and shame for his actions."

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Katie Piper for the ordeal she has suffered. Acid attacks are abhorrent and those convicted can face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

"The release of indeterminate sentenced prisoners is a matter for the independent Parole Board, which carries out a full risk assessment before making a decision.

"Public protection is our priority and while we understand public concern, it is vital that we respect the independence of the Parole Board.

Daniel Lynch arranged the attack
Daniel Lynch arranged the attack Metropolitan Police/PA

"That is why we are carrying out a full review of the Parole Board rules, which will build on the work we have already done to increase transparency and ensure victims are supported."

The Parole Board summary said Sylvestre became eligible to be considered for release on April 8, 2014 and had a previous review by the Parole Board in 2015.

Lynch was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Piper and telling Sylvestre to throw acid over her.

The pair had dated briefly before steroid-fuelled martial arts fan Lynch, who had a previous conviction for pouring boiling water over a man, became obsessively jealous.

In court, Lynch and Sylvestre were told by Judge Nicholas Browne QC they were "the face of pure evil".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.