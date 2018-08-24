  • STV
  • MySTV

Amazon Alexa skirts around sensitive topics for children

ITV

The digital assistant provides child-friendly responses to questions about sex and Santa Clause.

Alexa has proven a huge hit for the booming online retailer.
Alexa has proven a huge hit for the booming online retailer. PA

Amazon's Alexa voice-powered digital assistant can circumvent sensitive issues asked by children, the company has confirmed.

Owners of the retail giant's popular Echo smart speaker range can activate a FreeTime feature, which will respond with little detail to questions such as where babies come from and whether Santa is real.

The feature, only available in the US at present, was developed in collaboration with child psychologists in a bid to protect children from potentially upsetting answers, that parents may prefer to word themselves.

"Just like humans, Alexa's core personality and intelligence remains the same when interacting with kids; however, Alexa may adjust to respond and offer information in a tailored, kid-friendly way," Amazon said.

The feature is only available in the US at present
The feature is only available in the US at present David Parry/PA

"Sensitive topics are one of the areas where - at times - Alexa will tailor her response to be more empathetic, or simply direct the child to a parent or trusted grown-up.

"Alexa isn't intended to be a replacement parent or caregiver, so we believe it's important we treat these answers with empathy and point the child to a trusted adult when applicable."

FreeTime arrived on Alexa in the US back in May, offering a range of extra parental controls, including time limits to stop children using the Echo when it's bedtime and the ability to block explicit songs from playing.

In the UK, questions such as how babies are made is responded with, "Babies are made through the process of reproduction".


'I've heard Father Christmas is wonderful. I've never met him, but if I do I'll tell you.'
Alexa's response to 'Is Santa real?

Asking whether Santa is real prompts Alexa to say: "I've heard Father Christmas is wonderful.

"I've never met him, but if I do I'll tell you."

Alexa has proven a huge hit for the booming online retailer, whose recent net quarterly sales topped £40.3 billion.

"We want customers to be able to use Alexa wherever they are," said Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

"There are now tens of thousands of developers across more than 150 countries building new devices using the Alexa Voice Service, and the number of Alexa-enabled devices has more than tripled in the past year."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.