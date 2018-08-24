Heartwarming note left on ambulance blocking driveway

Dewi Lloyd, from the Welsh Ambulance Service tweeted a picture of the message.

A man has been praised for leaving a heartwarming note on the screen of an ambulance after it blocked his driveway.

The handwritten note was left with £5 and is thought to have been left on the emergency vehicle in Flintshire. It reads: "Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life. Refreshments are on me."

Dewi Lloyd, from the Welsh Ambulance Service tweeted a picture of the note and it has since had more than 1,000 likes. Many tweeted positive comments in response to the stranger's actions.

CaptJackB wrote: "That's more like it - well done owner of said driveway!"

@GlenysTaylour added: "At last! Someone with some sense and decency!

"Whoever you are, good one mate!"

@sarahlj2 wrote: "Top person! The world needs more people like this!"

The note left on the ambulance in Leicester

Earlier this week, ambulance staff in Leicester discovered a note on one of their vehicles from a disgruntled member of the public who complained about his drive being blocked as they were responding to a call.

Lee Brentnall, Paramedic and Ambulance Operations Manager for Leicestershire said: "It is so disappointing to see that a rude note has yet again been left on one of our ambulances.

"This upsets our dedicated ambulance crews when they are trying to help our patients and do their job."

