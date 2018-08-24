Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving
Scotland Yard said the 31-year-old was charged following a routine stop on Friday.
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.
The World Cup winner, 31, was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Frenchman was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, the Met said.
Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11, the force said.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.