Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving

Scotland Yard said the 31-year-old was charged following a routine stop on Friday.

Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving. PA

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.

The World Cup winner, 31, was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Frenchman was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, the Met said.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11, the force said.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.