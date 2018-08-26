  • STV
  • MySTV

‘Reckless’ directors face hefty fines in government crack down

ITV

The shake-up follows high-profile collapses of Carillion and high street chain BHS.

Money
PA

Directors who dissolve companies to avoid paying workers or pensions could face hefty fines or be banned from running a business under Government plans.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it was planning to press ahead with proposals to help protect staff, pensions and small suppliers when a company goes bust.

It comes following large-scale insolvencies such as the collapse of construction giant Carillion earlier this year and high street chain BHS in 2016.

Under the shake-up, the Insolvency Service would have the power to fine or even disqualify bosses who deliberately dodge debts by dissolving companies and setting up a near-identical business with a new name - a practice known as "phoenixing" or "bumping companies".

Other measures in the Government plans include giving struggling companies more time to restructure or attract new funding to rescue the business, in order to help safeguard jobs.


Shareholders would also be given more powers to hold boardrooms to account, with executives told to explain to them how they can afford to pay dividends.

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst said the new measures were needed after some "recent large-scale business failures" showed that a "minority of directors are recklessly profiting from dissolved companies".

She said: "That is why we are upgrading our corporate governance to give new powers to authorities to investigate and hold responsible directors who attempt to shy away from their responsibilities, help protect workers and small suppliers and ensure the UK remains a great place to work, invest and do business."

The Insolvency Service, part of the Government's Business Department, is the regulator charged with investigating bosses when a company falls into administration, and disqualifying those found to be incapable of running companies.


It currently disqualifies around 1,200 directors a year.

Business Secretary Greg Clark launched a consultation over planned action against "irresponsible" company directors in March, and the measures are expected to be set out in more detail in the autumn.

Stuart Frith, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said its members had long raised concerns about directors deliberately dissolving businesses to avoid paying their debts.

He said: "A strengthened disqualification regime will be an important part of ensuring that directors are less likely to walk away from their responsibilities."

The Government is also planning to introduce better training for directors to make them aware of their legal duties, and will invite ICSA: The Governance Institute to convene a group of investors and companies to develop a code of practice for external board evaluations.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.