Major health risk warning over fake toxic cosmetics

From chemical burns to effects such as seizures - fake cosmetics pose a serious threat to health.

Fake toxic cosmetics. ITV

A stark warning has been issued to those using fake cosmetics: at the very least they cause chemical burns and skin rashes; and in more serious cases, some products can have a toxic effect on important organs and may result in hallucinations, seizures, coma or even death.

The Local Government Association has advised rogue dealers are selling counterfeit versions of well-known makeup and cosmetic brands including MAC, Chanel and Benefit.

An investigation by ITV News found that shoppers - increasingly fuelled by the desire to emulate their Instagram idols - are buying fake versions of these popular brands at a fraction of the price.

Fraudsters - taking advantage of advancements in production techniques - have flooded the market with fakes which look remarkably similar to the legitimate products.

Would you be able to tell the difference?

ITV News

ITV News

Cosmetics seized by Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service included products containing chemicals such as highly toxic mercury and illegal levels of the skin whitening agent hydroquinone.

One skin lightening product was found to contain hydroquinone at a level of 10.8%, and another product, JJJ Golden Spot Removing Cream, was analysed and found to contain mercury.

This toxic element can accumulate in the body and cause liver, kidney and brain damage.

The prosecution of a tanning salon owner in Cheshire who had sold more than £100,000 of fake designer goods, which included makeup brands and perfume, such as MAC and Chanel.

The sales of counterfeit makeup was uncovered during an investigation led by trading standard officers at Cheshire East Council.

Just some of the harmful ingredients found in fake makeup. ITV News

An investigation by Nottingham City Council discovered fake 'Benefit' mascara sold by two women.

The trading standards officers found 349 counterfeit mascaras with an eBay sales value of £1,690 and one of the women had received PayPal payment in excess of £48,000 from the sales of fake makeup.

275 fake makeup products which had a street value of £2,258 seized from a property in Grimsby.

They included mascara, eye brow, lip pencils, lipsticks and concealer and were copies of well-known brands such as Benefit, Dior, Nars and MAC.Counterfeit investigations are being carried out by North East Lincolnshire Council.

The counterfeit beauty economy is booming. ITV News

Fake cosmetics cost businesses and the taxpayer thousands of pounds each year.

Cllr Simon Blackburn, Chair of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: "Councils have been targeting rogue retailers selling these fake products, and the fines they have received should deter others from selling these dangerous products."

"People should always do their research and take a pragmatic approach when they are buying makeup and cosmetics. Check the reviews of online sellers, and bear in mind that if something is really cheap, it's likely to be fake and could potentially be harmful."

"It is vital that people report any concerns, so that councils can take action to prevent anyone being harmed or scarred for life."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.