  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 370 arrests made at Notting Hill Carnival

ITV

One man was stabbed on Monday and 30 officers were injured at the event.

Crowds during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London
Crowds during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London PA Wire/PA Images

Police made more than 370 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend.

Monday night was "marred" by the only stabbing of the event, with a male receiving non-life-threatening injuries at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove.

Scotland Yard said 30 officers were injured "in the line of duty".

As of 10.15pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it made 240 arrests on the bank holiday and 133 on Sunday, which included 10 made by the British Transport Police (BTP).

A further 12 arrests were carried out by BTP on Monday.

Officers detained 156 people on drugs offences, 69 on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and nine on suspicion of sexual offences.

Among the items seized were knives, a metal pole and a taser.

Last year some 313 arrests were carried out.

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said: "We would like to thank all those who took to the streets to celebrate everything that the carnival stands for, in a kind and considerate manner.

"However Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life-threatening stabbing at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove. Thankfully this was the only incident of this nature throughout the whole weekend."

He added: "I am very pleased with the results of the screening arches and the Section 60 order; 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets by my officers and 373 arrests were made over the course of the weekend, which we expect could rise.

"Although I am happy with how the event ran overall, once again 30 of my colleagues were injured in the line of duty. Any assault on police is unacceptable."

Dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London
Dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London Yui Mok/PA

On both Sunday and Monday, the carnival fell silent as thousands of people paid tribute to Grenfell Tower victims.

At 3pm, revellers marked 72 seconds of silence in memory of the 72 people who died following the fire in June last year.

The tower block is within half a mile of the parade route.

Police were operating with enhanced stop-and-search powers in a bid to crack down on violence.

Scotland Yard imposed a Section 60 order across the carnival area between 9am and 11.59pm. The order allowed officers to search people if they believed they were carrying offensive weapons or in anticipation of violence.

The bank holiday weekend event was policed by the highest number of officers in six years.

Almost 7,000, some from the Metropolitan Police's newly formed Violent Crime Task Force, policed Monday's event to "combat the threat of violent crime".

After a wave of violent crime in the capital in recent months, Scotland Yard announced knife arches had been placed at "strategic points" along the route to help reassure people about their safety, though officials did not disclose where.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.