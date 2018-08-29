Paraglider ‘intimidating public’ on Sussex seafront

The man is allegedly intimidating people by flying low over the seafront and being abusive.

Paraglider allegedly intimidating people by being abusive. PA

A paraglider is allegedly intimidating people by flying low over the Sussex seafront and being abusive, police have said.

Over the past two years Sussex Police have received reports of the man causing criminal damage, being hostile towards members of the public and "generally behaving in an anti-social manner".

The force is asking for witnesses to support its investigation, which is being carried out in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The man uses Galley Hill, Bexhill-on-Sea, as a launch site.

Sergeant Simon Barden of Sussex Police said: "We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen or experienced aggressive or disturbing approaches from this man."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or phone 101 and quote Operation Surfer.

