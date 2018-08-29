Ikea offers dozens of customers beds after M25 crash
Two lorries collided near the Dartford Crossing.
Ikea offered dozens of customers beds after a crash closed the M25 in Essex.
There were long tailbacks after two lorries collided near the Dartford Crossing.
One of the lorries overturned and slid down an embankment.
The carriageway reopened in the early hours of this morning.
Many who were stuck at the Lakeside branch of Ikea were grateful to have somewhere to sleep.
No one was seriously injured in the crash and two lorry drivers were treated for minor injuries.
