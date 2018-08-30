  • STV
  • MySTV

Stealth jet takes to skies armed with British missiles

ITV

The MoD confirmed the first test flight of the F-35 Lightning jet with UK-built weapons.

First 617 Squadron F-35B, Lightning II aircraft flying over the UK (Ministry of Defence/PA)
First 617 Squadron F-35B, Lightning II aircraft flying over the UK (Ministry of Defence/PA) Press Association Images

A supersonic stealth jet has completed its first test flight armed with British missiles.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the milestone means its F-35 Lightning jet is a step closer to operations on the front line.

Defence minister Stuart Andrew revealed the test flight on a visit to a Welsh site set to become the repairs base for the F-35 aircraft.

DEFENCE F35 Capabilities
DEFENCE F35 Capabilities DEFENCE F35 Capabilities

"The F-35 Lightning fleet has moved another step closer to defending the skies and supporting our illustrious aircraft carriers with this landmark flight," he said.

"Exceptional engineering from the UK is not only helping to build what is the world's most advanced fighter jet, but is also ensuring it's equipped with the very best firepower.

"This flight by a British pilot, in a British F-35 jet with British-built weapons, is a symbol of the major part we are playing in what is the world's biggest ever defence programme, delivering billions for our economy and a game-changing capability for our armed forces."

Mr Andrew was speaking at the Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) in Wales, which is set to become a global repair hub for F-35 systems.

British companies are building 15% of the 3,000 F-35s planned, with an estimated contribution of £35 billion to the UK economy and 25,000 British jobs.

The Prince of Wales sits in an F-35 during a visit to 617 Squadron at RAF Marham in King’s Lynn, Norfolk
The Prince of Wales sits in an F-35 during a visit to 617 Squadron at RAF Marham in King’s Lynn, Norfolk Chris Radburn/PA

Britain will spend £9.1 billion on buying 48 of the jets by 2025 - with a pledge to purchase 138 in total.

The trials saw the jet armed with Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles (ASRAAM) built by MBDA in Bolton, which are effective against aircraft ranging in size from large multi-engine aircraft to small drones.

The F-35B Lightning multi-role fighter jet is the first to combine radar-evading stealth technology with supersonic speeds and short take-off and vertical landing capability.


The fighter jets will be jointly manned by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy and can operate from land and sea, forming a vital part of Carrier Strike when operating from the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is setting sail to the US to carry out flight trials with the supersonic jet.

RAF Marham-based 617 Squadron will carry out its own weaponry flights in the next few months.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.