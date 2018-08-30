Blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing bikini to fly over London

It follows the decision by London's Mayor to allow a giant blimp of Donald Trump to be flown.

Blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing a yellow bikini. Yanny Bruere/Michella Dos Santos/Denis Luncan

A giant blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing a yellow bikini will fly over London this weekend.

More than £58,000 has been raised through crowdfunding for the giant balloon.

It follows the decision by London's Mayor to allow a giant blimp of Donald Trump to be flown during his visit to Britain.

Yanny Bruere/Michella Dos Santos/Denis Luncan

The inflatable of Mr Khan is bigger than Trump's at 29ft and will appear over Westminster on Saturday morning.

Organiser Yanny Bruere says it's part of his 'Make London Safe Again' in response to London's spiralling crime rate.

He said: "Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels.

"People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe."

