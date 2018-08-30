  • STV
Thomas Cook sued over illness at hotel where couple died

ITV

Family became ill at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Egypt on a package holiday in April 2016.

The Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada
AP

Thomas Cook was successfully sued last month after a family suffered gastric illness while staying at the Egyptian hotel where a British couple died, according to a law firm.

The family of four from South Wales accused the tour operator of failing to ensure food and drink at the hotel, in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, was "safe for human consumption" and permitted food to be "re-served or re-used on more than one occasion".

Manchester law firm JMW Solicitors, who acted for the family, said Newport County Court ordered Thomas Cook to pay £26,000 in compensation and costs.

The claimants became ill while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel on a Thomas Cook package holiday in April 2016.

It is the same location where John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, were staying when they died on August 21.

Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room, while Mrs Cooper, 63, a Thomas Cook employee, died after being taken to hospital, according to their daughter Kelly Ormerod.

She said there was "something suspicious" behind the deaths and described her parents as being in "perfect health" hours before being taken ill.

Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser flew to Egypt on Wednesday to meet the country's prime minister to discuss the deaths.

Peter Fankhauser was meeting the Egyptian PM
Thomas Cook

The firm is hoping to obtain permission from Egyptian authorities to access the hotel room where the Coopers were staying.

Mr Fankhauser has previously insisted there is "no real evidence what caused the deaths" but pledged to support the family and Egyptian authorities to "get to the bottom of it and to get to the cause".

The family who sued Thomas Cook claimed they suffered stomach illnesses for around two months.

The case went to trial after Thomas Cook denied liability.


Joanne Brine, a partner at JMW Solicitors, said the firm commissioned a handwriting expert who found that the hotel's food temperature and cleaning records were completed by one person despite four different people apparently signing the entries.

She went on: "It's very sad to hear of the deaths of John and Susan Cooper on what should have been a happy family holiday, yet also incredibly concerning given our experience with this hotel in regards to hygiene standards.

"The fact that we have brought concerns to Thomas Cook's attention about the accuracy and reliability of the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel's record-keeping should set off alarm bells for those investigating what the failings of the management team to safeguard the health of its guests may have been on this occasion.

"I sincerely hope that a thorough investigation will make sure that the family get the answers they need to understand exactly what happened inside that hotel room and to ensure the safety of future holidaymakers is prioritised."

