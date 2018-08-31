  • STV
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering mother and daughter

ITV

Police said the 21-year-old man was detained in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham.

Khaola Saleem, 49, was stabbed to death along with her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and daughter who were knifed to death in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said the man was detained in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on Thursday evening in relation to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49.

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem's home in Northdown Road just after 12.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Following the incident, police and Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the detention of Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the community for their support over the last few days, the response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest."

The arrest is reported to have taken place on Ivor Road, with unverified video posted on social media appearing to show a man in a red jacket surrounded by officers.

Police said the victims' family had been updated on the development.

Three addresses were previously raided by police, including one in Sparkhill.

Computer equipment and mobile phones were seized and a van was undergoing forensic examination.

Police also previously said the suspected murder weapon had been recovered.

Ms Oudeh had a two-year-old child - though Mr Tarin is not the father - and her mother had six children, with both victims originally from Syria.

The force has not released the name of the arrested man.

