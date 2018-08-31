Murder suspect jailed for refusing to give Facebook details

Stephen Nicholson, 24, is suspected of murdering 13-year-old schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.

Lucy McHugh was stabbed to death in July. Hampshire Constabulary

The man suspected of murdering schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been jailed for refusing to provide his Facebook password to police investigating her death.

Stephen Nicholson, 24, appeared on a video-link at Southampton Crown Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to the charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).

Nicholson, a family friend who was staying in Lucy's home until shortly before her death, refused access to his Facebook account to detectives investigating any private messages sent between himself and the 13-year-old.

Lucy, who lived in Mansel Road, Southampton, was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26, having been stabbed to death.

Judge Christopher Parker QC jailed Nicholson for 14 months.

Nicholson was first arrested by Hampshire Constabulary on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.

He was bailed before being charged under Ripa.

A decision as to whether to charge him with further offences is expected on October 27.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.